Nkanda Yatu, Kasslita partner for Windhoek Fashion Week

ZIO MWALE

Lusaka

LOCAL Fashion designer Kabaso Nkandu of Nkanda Yatu Designs,, will partner with award-winning designer Kasonde Nkole, of Kasslita Designs, at this year’s Windhoek Fashion Week set for Tuesday.

The two have since revealed their collaborated theme as We Are Africans. Together with their designs, they will showcase the modern trendy way of wearing African print.

It is not the first time the two are working together on the runway. Last year, the two stunned attendants at the Zambia Fashion Week when they showcased wedding garments.

Running in its fifth year, Windhoek Fashion Week has proven to be a valuable platform for African fashion designers, bringing together different industry related individuals such as fashion designers, models, show producers, make-up artists, media, stylists, jewelry crafters and many fashion enthusiasts under the same platform.

Kabaso, who is showcasing for the second time, says he is excited to participate in the event again especially that this time around he is going with his fashion designer partner Kasonde Nkole.

“We complement each other’s brand,” he told the Weekend Mail. “This is not the first time we are working together, we have worked together several times and I feel doing this again with Kasonde is best thing ever.”

Kabaso believes opportunities like this will slowly help to grow the local fashion industry.

“The support is massive,” he said. “I was pleased to be called back to Namibia to showcase, such opportunities put the entire local industry in the lime light, when we go there, it is not about us alone but we are representing Zambia as a whole.”

The two designers are known for their continued participation in the Zambia Fashion Week and their fabulous attires they bring to the runway.