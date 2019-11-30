Nkanda Yathu hits Namibia

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

LOCAL fashion designer Kabaso Nkandu of the trending fashion label Nkanda Yatu did something of a first after showcasing his designs at the Windhoek Fashion Week runway in the Namibian capital city.

This debut made Nkanda Yatu the first Zambian fashion designer to participate in the event at the most sought-after runway in Namibia.

In its fourth year running, Windhoek Fashion Week has proven to be a valuable platform for African fashion designers.

"The Windhoek Fashion Week is a platform that was created to bring opportunity to African designers, jewelers, models and so forth," said Luis Munana, the founder and director of the Windhoek Fashion Week.