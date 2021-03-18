Nkana’s proud home record broken

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium

Ndola

NKANA 0 RAJA 2

THE struggles of Nkana this season are well documented. Yet, that is not what will pain the Nkana faithful most. There has been a proud record that has now also been broken. That record stretches almost four decades and 64 matches without a loss.

Although they will argue that they were playing in Ndola and not their usual famed home ground of Nkana Stadium, this was a home tie either way.

The Zambian champions’ dismal showing continued last night after Raja Casablanca exposed their lack of real intent this season, including on the continental stage, by beating them in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Nkana started on a slow note and allowed the visitors to dictate play in the first 10 minutes.

It was not surprising that the visitors were even the first to threaten on goal, doing so in the third minute through midfielder Abdelilah Hafidi, but fortunately goalkeeper Moses Mapulanga