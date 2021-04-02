Nkana’s late blitz tames Buffaloes

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Nkana Stadium

Kitwe

NKANA 2 BUFFALOES 2

THE only difference between yesterday’s match at Nkana and the first leg at Nkoloma Stadium last November was that there was no supporter to turn on coach Kelvin Kaindu when the champions were trailing. Otherwise, not much has changed since a Nkana supporter decided he had had enough of the bad results and engaged then coach Manfred Chabinga in a physical fight.

The results remain the same for Nkana. In fact, they have become poor. Yesterday’s draw was an improvement on the past five in all competitions which have all ended in defeat for the Wusakile outfit.

Worse still, the result meant that Nkana were unable to leapfrog their opponents and, as such, remain in the relegation zone. Even more, there is a Confederation Cup tie against Namungo in Dar es Salaam on Sunday to take care of. Based on their first-half display, they will not get much out of that tie.

But even more worrying for Nkana is that the international break did little to change anything. Or put differently, Kaindu was unable to use the international break to work out a way of