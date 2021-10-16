Nkana, Zesco United face off

MATHEWS KABAMBA,Kitwe

NKANA have not been convincing this season and they face their biggest task this season yet when they take on defending champions Zesco United at Nkana Stadium today. For the first time in over a season, Nkana will welcome their fans back in the stadium and there could be no better fixture than one which pits them against Zesco. Assistant coach George Chilufya has maintained that after struggling last season, the technical bench is building a team but the demands at Nkana never change – get the results. Nkana has only managed to collect seven points from a possible 18 after losing three matches, winning two, and drawing one game. Their most recent match saw them play to a 1 – 0 defeat to Zanaco, who until that game had not won a match or scored a goal in the Super Division. Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi says the Wusakile giants are ready to give their all against Zesco. “We have prepared well, there are no injuries in the team. It will be a good game, we are ready to play Zesco United tomorrow [today]. “The way we have CLICK TO READ MORE