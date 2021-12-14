‘Nkana were hungrier than Power in derby’

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

NKANA defender Gilroy Chimwemwe says his team conquered in the Kitwe derby on Sunday because they were hungrier than Power Dynamos.

Nkana fans celebrated the Week 16 fixture victory with honking and whistling while escorting the team bus as it dropped players in their localities.

Chimwemwe scored a goal befitting a television advert when he turned in a ball teed to him by second-half substitute Diamond Chikwekwe to put the game to bed in the 71st minute.

Nkana were handed a boost as early as the fifth minute when Power defender Paul Banda, who was having the first taste of a derby, put the ball behind his own net.

Chimwemwe said in an interview yesterday that derby matches are easier than playing ‘the so-called small teams’ because players are self-motivated.

"I told the guys in the morning that I will score in this game. For me, I feel like games like these are easy to play… I find big matches easy-[ier] to play than when you play these small teams