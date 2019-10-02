Nkana violence should end

Soccer Review with STEPHEN PHIRI

NKANA has for a long time been associated with the notoriety of fan hooliganism.

And they seem to enjoy the bad publicity that comes with such shame.

Football authorities, both at club and national level, have been inept and, at best, lukewarm in dealing with clubs whose fans abuse their presence at various stadiums.

While the blame squarely falls on the good-for-nothing criminals masquerading as fans, football administrators have the power to bring a stop to this.

But alas, some administrators have fully embraced these hooligans and even give them VIP treatment.