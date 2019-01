MATHEWS KABAMBA, Arthur Davies Stadium, Kitwe

ZESCO 1 (4) NKANA 1 (5)

NKANA yesterday got a boost ahead of this Sunday’s Confederation Cup group stage match when they beat Zesco United to retain the Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Charity Shield in front of a huge crowd.

Both Zesco coach George Lwandamina and his Nkana counterpart Beston Chambeshi fielded fringe players who did not disappoint.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/