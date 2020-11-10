Nkana to play Bantu

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

SUPER Division champions Nkana will face Bantu FC of Lesotho in the preliminary round of the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League while Forest Rangers have been drawn against Gabon’s AS Bouenguidi.

According to the draws made at CAF headquarters in Cairo yesterday, the winner between Nkana and Bantu FC, who were placed among the least ranked teams, will face either Akonangui of Equatorial Guinea or Angola’s Athletico Petroleos in the second preliminary round.

The winner between Forest and AS Bouenguidi will face Democratic Republic of Congo’s TP Mazembe, who have been exempted from the preliminary round.

Although Bantu is an unknown quantity, Nkana could be favourites to progress to the CLICK TO READ MORE