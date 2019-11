DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

DESPITE one of the key sponsors, Mopani Copper Mines (MCM), pulling out, Nkana Golf Club has committed itself to hosting the 2020 Sunshine Tour-sanctioned Zambia Open Golf Championship.

Mopani, which was one of the three companies that committed to sponsor the championship, has pulled out of the four-year sponsorship deal that was expected to expire in 2021.