Nkana to go into Confed without Mbombo

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

AFTER their elimination from the CAF Champions League, Nkana will go into their Confederation Cup pre-group stage fixtures against Moroccan side T.A.S Casablanca without their Congolese talisman Idris Mbombo who has left them to join El Gouna of Egypt.

Following draws conducted by CAF in Cairo yesterday, Nkana were pitted against T.A.S while NAPSA Stars will face Gor Mahia of Kenya.

In reality, this is not a very difficult draw for Nkana as they have been set up against a team that plays in the second tier for Moroccan football.

The Moroccan side is bottom of the Botola 2 league which is Morocco’s second tier, an equivalent to the Eden University National Division One. To make it to the group stage play off, they beat Benin side ESAE 4 – 1 on aggregate.

Unfortunately for Nkana, they will not have the services of Mbombo for this encounter after his transfer to