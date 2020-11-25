Nkana to come good

MATHEWS KABAMBA, BENEDICT TEMBO

Kitwe, Bujumbura

NKANA’S slow start to the domestic season, which has included an alarming 5-0 loss to Green Buffaloes, has had fans worried not just in terms of their league title defence credentials, but also their aspirations in the CAF Champions League.

But newly signed Nkana midfielder Misheck Chaila says the club’s slow start to the league will not affect their campaign in the 2020/2021 Champions League, which gets underway this weekend.

Nkana are expected to travel to Lesotho this week to face Bantu FC in their preliminary round first leg match that has been set for Saturday.

Chaila, who joined Nkana on the back of massive league and continental experience from his time with Zesco United, believes the Wusakile side will come good when they start their Champions League campaign.

The midfielder debuted in Nkana’s 1–all draw at home to Zanaco on Sunday and seemed to have enjoyed his man-of-the-match performance in front of the demanding home supporters.

“I am happy to be at Nkana, more especially the atmosphere,” he said. “It was fantastic and the teamwork was brilliant. We prepared well for the game and I am happy to be here.

"We are prepared for the Champions League as we are going back to the