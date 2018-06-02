Nkana target keeping Zesco, Buffaloes in sight

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

WITH leaders Zesco United and second-placed Green Buffaloes out of action until tomorrow, attention shifts to Nkana and Kabwe Warriors today when the Super Division enters Week 15.Zesco host Nakambala Leopards while Green Buffaloes are away to Napsa Stars in a Lusaka derby.

Third-placed Nkana welcome struggling Red Arrows while Warriors travel to tail-enders New Monze Swallows.