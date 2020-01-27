Nkana takes over Super Division leadership

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Nkana Stadium, Kitwe

NKANA 3 BUILDCON 0

AFTER Napsa Stars stumbled in Solwezi on Saturday, Nkana made no mistake as they shot to the summit of the Super Division log in grand style with a 3-0 home win against Buildcon yesterday.

While Perry Mutapa’s Power’s honeymoon came to an end following a 2 – 1 loss to Lusaka Dynamos, Nkana made no mistakes at home as they took advantage of Napsa’s slip the previous day.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/