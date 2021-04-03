Nkana striker Mulenga hamstrung

MATHEWS KABANDA,

ROBINSON KUNDA

Kitwe, Lusaka

NKANA coach Kelvin Kaindu has rued the absence of striker Simon Mulenga and midfielder Freddy Tshimenga ahead of their Confederation Cup must-win match against Tanzania’s FC Namungo tomorrow.

Nkana left for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, yesterday for their Group D match in which they are looking to pick their first points having lost their opening two matches.

After their 2–all draw against Green Buffaloes in a Super Division match on Thursday, Kaindu is hoping for more intent from his players when they face the Tanzanians.

"Despite the setback on Freddy Tshimenga, who is out, from the team that we have, everyone is