Nkana start continental campaign with win

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Setsoto Stadium

Maseru

BANTU 0 NKANA 1

AFTER the frustrating results recorded by the country’s continental envoys on Saturday which saw Forest Rangers and Green Eagles drawing their games, there was a lot of cheer about yesterday.

While Nkana did not deliver a convincing result here as did NAPSA Stars in the Comoros, it was nonetheless a positive one.

As they say, a win is a win.

“For us we were here for a draw or a win,” Nkana coach Manfred Chabinga, who was forced to make changes to his team after COVID-19 tests ruled out one player, said. “We talked about it with the boys to be ready for anything in case one tests positive, we may have to change. We have to fight, we are not CLICK TO READ MORE