Nkana smell chance

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

NAPSA Stars’ 2-1 loss to Lumwana Radiants on Wednesday was celebrated in many places away from Woodlands Stadium.While the win boosted

Lumwana’s own slim chances of avoiding the drop, Nkana,Indeni, Young Green Eagles,Nkwazi, Power Dynamos and Prison Leopards must have all

been happy with the outcome of the match.The strange nature of this season is such that Prison, despite being in tenth position and with

But even with that, the champions know that most of the work will have to be done by themselves. Coach Beston Chambeshi is happy with what he has seen in the last few games."The team is enjoying strong character and I think we are good to go in as far as surviving relegation is concerned," Chambeshi said. '"As a team, we have resolved to fight for nothing but victories to save the team from relegation." Chambeshi said their next game against Young Green Eagles in Kafue next weekend is critical to their survival plans.He has a point. Young Eagles, who are two places above the relegation zone, are two points ahead of them having played a game more. With a win against them and Nkana, they will be back in business. But, of course,there is the small matter of facing NAPSA, Zanaco and Buildcon as well. Oh, and Young Eagles at Khosa Stadium has proven to be a tricky venue for visiting teams."We have had a good run in the last four games and we are on it to continue on the same path," Chambeshi said. Indeni will be disappointed to find themselves fighting relegation after a promising start under the reign of Mwenya Chipepo, who took over from Dabid Chilufya.'Oilmen' Indeni are in an awkward position as they have to depend on other teams dropping points for them to secure topflight football for next season. "We shall work hard and ensure that we survive," Chipepo,whose side is