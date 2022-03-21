Nkana share spoils with Buffaloes

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Edwin Imboela Stadium

Lusaka

BUFFALOES 1 NKANA 1

THE top remains the same, thanks or no thanks to Buildcon, Green Eagles, Nkana and Green Buffaloes.

Sixth-placed Buildcon were beaten by Chambishi on Saturday while third-placed Green Eagles could only manage a draw away to Kansanshi Dynamos. With that, it was left to fourth-placed Nkana and Green Buffaloes to put pressure on Eagles with a win. But that did not happen, with Buffaloes in the process missing the chance to leapfrog Nkana in fourth.

Nkana came from behind to snatch a draw against Buffaloes, who scored first in the 18th minute through Royd Alufunso, who was put through by Robin Siame.

However, Jacob Ngulube restored parity in the 67th minute to send Nkana fans, who, as expected, had filled the stadium, into jubilation.

Nkana were missing Alex Ng’onga, Harrison Chisala, Patrick Ngoma and Kelvin Malunga who were out in Iraq with the national team and their initial attempts to have the game postponed failed.

With that, Nkana assistant coach George Chilufya believes a point was not a bad result.

“Any away point is vital though we did not plan for a draw,” he said. “The players also conducted themselves well and have made the other players who CLICK TO READ MORE