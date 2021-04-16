Nkana send head coach on leaveKaindu out

MATHEWS KABAMBA,

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA

Kitwe

FOR the second time this season, Nkana have decided to make changes to the technical bench with Kelvin Kaindu now sidelined.The decision to remove Kaindu as head coach comes a day after the Super League champions lost 2-1 to Kitwe United, the first win this season for the Buchi Boys.

But more worrying for Nkana, defeat left them marooned in the relegation zone. And that is not even the complete picture. The defeat was pretty much the story of the season for Nkana, whose league defence has been dismal such that memes have been created around them.With four games in hand, there is hope yet that Nkana can go on to finish in a respectable position. But if that has to be the case, it has not looked like it will be with Kaindu in charge. Although his contract was to run until the end of the season, the Nkana hierarchy seem to have seen enough to convince them to sideline the former Power Dynamos coach now.Unfortunately for Kaindu,no formal word was given to him prior to the decision being made public although the statement released by the club said he had agreed to go on leave for three weeks."I have no comment to make," Kaindu said when Sports Mail contacted him for