Nkana seek first leg advantage

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Algiers

AFTER a four-year hiatus from the Confederation Cup, Nkana are today targeting a good takeoff when they face CR Belouizdad in the first round first leg at Stade 20 Aout in Algiers.

The Kitwe giants’ last stint in the competition was in 2014 when they reached the group stage.

Strikers Ronald Kampamba and Festus Mbewe, midfielders Shadreck Musonda and Simon Bwalya are the only surviving members from the 2014 squad.

Nkana have a daunting task to halt the dominance that North African clubs have enjoyed over Zambian opposition in the recent past.

Beston Chambeshi’s men will, however, be motivated by the Chipolopolo’s recent back to back victories over Algeria in the 2018 Russia World Cup qualifiers last year.

Zambia won 3-1 in Lusaka and 1-0 in Constantine with Chambeshi on the