Nkana risk losing skipper Mohammed

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

WITH midfielder Chisamba Lungu having decided to terminate his contract, questions will be asked on the stability of the Nkana squad, as one Tanzanian club is also eyeing the services of their Kenya international defender and skipper Musa Mohammed.

With his contract coming to an end in June, the Nkana skipper is free to talk to potential suitors, but the Kitwe giants are determined to keep the player.

Muhammed revealed in an interview that there are a number of clubs chasing his signature, with Yanga being among them.

"We had started talks over an extension with Nkana, but we had not finalised an agreement with them. I had tabled my end of the deal and