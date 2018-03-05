Nkana players in windfall

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Algiers, Algeria

NKANA players have been promised US$2,000 each if they beat Algerian side CR Belouizdad in tomorrow’s Confederation Cup first round first leg.

Nkana vice-president Patrick Njovu said in an interview yesterday that the club hopes the incentives will motivate the players to rise to the occasion.

“We have very high expectations from the team. This is a big stage, it is time to shine and represent the club and country. We have resolved to give them US$2,000 each for a win and U$S1,000 each if they manage to pick a draw,” Njovu said.

Meanwhile, striker Walter Bwalya appears to be a popular figure in Kouba city centre where Nkana are based as most Algerian fans are talking about him.

The city is dominated by MC Algiers, a side Bwalya was on the verge of joining in January this year.

Yesterday, the players were given some time off for shopping with most places visited having shopkeepers asking