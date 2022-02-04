Nkana pay tribute to goalie Mapulanga

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

ALTHOUGH he had been sick for some time, the death of former Nkana goalkeeper Moses Mapulanga yesterday was received with shock by the football fraternity. Nkana chief executive officer Kelvin Mutafu confirmed in an interview yesterday that Mapulanga, who at the time of his death was clubless, died in Mazabuka General Hospital. “We received the news of Mapulanga’s death as a shock,” Mutafu said. “He was a seasoned goalkeeper and was with the club in good and bad times.” Mapulanga, whose contract with the club ended on December 31, 2021, had been unwell for months and was picked from Kitwe by his father over the weekend. “He opted not to renew his contract because of ill health. His father picked him over the weekend to go and nurse him in Mazabuka,” Mutafu shared. “When he arrived, he was taken straight to the hospital [where he died].” Mapulanga’s former teammates at Nkana have paid tribute to the player while expressing shock at his death.

Former Nkana skipper Walter Bwalya said in an interview yesterday that he was saddened by the death of the former Chipolopolo and under-20 keeper. "He was like a brother to me," Bwalya said. "You know, as teammates, you become brothers and it is sad to learn that