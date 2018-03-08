MATHEWS KABAMBA, Algiers, Algeria
SKIPPER Walter Bwalya says Nkana paid for lapses in concentration in Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat to Algerian side CR Belouizdad in the Confederation Cup first round first leg in Algiers.
Bwalya said in an interview that he is disappointed that Nkana did not get a desired result ahead of next Saturday’s return leg in Kitwe.
He, however, put up a brave face saying Nkana have the capacity to score four unanswered goals at home and progress to the second round.
‘Nkana paid for lapses’
