MATHEWS KABAMBA, Algiers, Algeria

SKIPPER Walter Bwalya says Nkana paid for lapses in concentration in Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat to Algerian side CR Belouizdad in the Confederation Cup first round first leg in Algiers.

Bwalya said in an interview that he is disappointed that Nkana did not get a desired result ahead of next Saturday’s return leg in Kitwe.

He, however, put up a brave face saying Nkana have the capacity to score four unanswered goals at home and progress to the second round.