Nkana overcome rough patch, Arrows, Zesco win

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Nkana Stadium, Kitwe

NKANA 1 DYNAMOS 0

SUBSTITUTE Ronald Kampamba’s sublime finish yesterday ended Nkana’s four-game winless run after overcoming Lusaka Dynamos in a Super Division Week Seven match played on Zambia’s 55th Independence anniversary.

Just when it looked like Nkana were headed for a scoreless draw, Kampamba summoned his goal-poacher instinct with a thunderbolt into the top left corner of the net.