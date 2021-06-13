NKANA ON EDGE

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Khosa Stadium

Kafue YOUNG EAGLES 3 NKANA 2 NKANA prepared for their trip to Young Green Eagles by training from Kalulushi’s Independence Stadium but the preparations proved inadequate as the deposed champions became the latest visiting side to lose at Khosa.The Kitwe side had anticipated the playing pitch to be a challenge. And it was.“We were not supposed to lose this game but the poor state of the pitch and referee’s poor judgement on the last goal cost us,” Chambishi, whose side is back in the relegation zone after the loss, said. “I actually regret having gone to Kalulushi as the pitch there is better than what I have seen here.” Nkana are the latest big side to fail to pick maximum points at Khosa this season with the others being Zesco United, Zanaco and NAPSA Stars among others. So much was at stake for Nkana and they could not contain their frustrations at a rapturous Khosa. With 15 minutes to go, there was almost a fight between the two teams on the pitch after Nkana started shaking the Eagles net. Kapiri Mposhi referee Michael Lialabi had to intervene to prevent a fight. Earlier, Eagles assistant coach Reuben Njavera almost slapped one of Chambeshi’s assistants but the fourth official, Nawa Brighton, from Kafue, intervened.Eaglets scored first on 36 minutes through Damiano Kola, a goal which infuriated Nkana fans, who started throwing objects on the pitch forcing police to intervene. Three minutes later, the home side extended the lead through Saviour Konkola after being fed by Asherd Mwale.After the break, Chambeshi made two tactical substitutions, bringing on Ronald Kampamba for Duke Abuye while Ackim Mumba came in for Obbedy Masumbuko. Nkana’s efforts paid off with Moses Nyondo scoring in the 87th minute before Kampamba got the equaliser two minutes later to send Nkana fans wild.However, there was yet more drama as Young Eagles grabbed the winner in added time through Isaac Ngoma,forcing Eagles fans to storm the pitch in celebration.“We thank God for the victory,”Eagles coach Kelvin Mwaanga said.Young Eagles move to 42 points while Nkana remain CLICK TO READ MORE