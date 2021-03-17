Nkana, NAPSA looking to kick-start campaigns

MULWANDA LUPIYA, DIANA CHIPEPO

Ndola, Lusaka

FROM the time Nkana beat a certain team based in Casablanca, Morocco, on February 14, the champions have gone on to lose four matches in all competitions, scoring one and conceding 10 goals in the process.

That says a lot not only about their overall form but particularly the backline.

Today, they face another team based in Casablanca – Raja – a more fancied team than TAS, the second division team which was beaten 2-0 at Nkana Stadium.

Raja come with a lot of pedigree in continental football. Not only that, the Moroccans are without a loss in all competitions with a run of eight wins and one draw in nine matches since their last loss on December 23, 2020.

Last week Raja beat Tanzanian side Namungo 1-0 in Casablanca.

Although Raja coach Jamal Sellami thinks facing Nkana at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium will not be easy, he believes the experience and