Nkana, NAPSA hoping to change script

ROBINSON KUNDA, Oujda, Morocco

THERE is something here for Nkana and even NAPSA Stars to take inspiration from.

On Saturday, South African side Mamelodi Sundowns ended the 74-match unbeaten home record in African competitions of Democratic Republic of Congo team TP Mazembe with a 2-1 win.

The five-time African champions last lost a home Confederation of African Football (CAF) match in October 2009. In that time, they had won 61 games, drawn 13, scored 166 goals and conceded 34 in the Champions League, Confederation Cup and Super Cup before they faced Patrice Motsepe’s team.

What is the lesson for Nkana and NAPSA? Well, it is that there is always a first.

Nkana, who debuted in Africa about 39 years ago and came closest to winning a continental club competition in 1990 when they lost on