Nkana, NAPSA face tough North African opposition

ROBINSON KUNDA, ELIZABETH CHATUVELA

Lusaka

FOLLOWING Zambia’s elimination by Morocco from the African Nations Championship (CHAN), a tournament reserved for the continent’s players playing in their national championships, national team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic said it should perhaps come as no surprise.

The Serbian pointed to Morocco’s clubs – Raja Casablanca and Wydad Casablanca – doing well in the continent’s club competitions as the reason why the Atlas Lions were always going to have an edge over the Chipolopolo.

Well, Nkana on Sunday managed to go past Moroccan opposition in the form of TAS Casablanca, albeit on aggregate following a 2-1 loss which culminated in a 3-2 aggregate win for the record Zambian champions.

But it must be emphasised that TAS are a second division side who are very much in the shadows of Raja and Wydad. Or even RS Berkane, who are based in the north-east of Morocco and