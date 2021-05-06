Nkana make it 10 games without victory

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Nkana Stadium

Kitwe

NKANA 2 NKWAZI 2

AFTER a comprehensive 3-0 defeat against Green Eagles over the weekend, Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi was looking for a response against Nkwazi yesterday. He got one. Unfortunately it was not good enough.

“We needed to win this game, that was our target,” he said. “But it is good that we have a point because we have been losing. But we need to work [hard]. It feels like a loss where we are, we cannot smile, we are still in the danger zone.”

The only way to get out of the relegation zone is for the champions to collect maximum points. Yesterday’s draw means that they have picked up two draws in their last 10 matches, with the rest being losses.

This one will hurt.

Everything was going to script until the last five minutes when a Steven Mutama free-kick neutralised them.

Nkana had taken the lead in