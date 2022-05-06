Nkana looking to seal 4th place

ROBINSON KUNDA, MATHEWS KABAMBA, Lusaka, Kitwe

THOUGH it is not clear as to whether or not there will be any crumbs to pick for teams finishing third and fourth in the Super League in the current campaign, Nkana are determined to ensure they do not finish outside the top four when the season comes to an end on Sunday. Previously, a top-four finish would guarantee a continental berth, with the first and second-placed teams playing CAF Champions League while the third and fourth-placed settle for the Confederation Cup. But there is now uncertainty after Zanaco ended their CAF Confederation Cup run with a 1-0 loss to Egyptian side Pyramids in April, a result which could have ramifications for the rest of the country, with Zambia possibly losing two slots in continental club competitions if the continental mother body sticks to the previously agreed position. Zanaco needed to beat Pyramids and earn full points to keep Zambia in the top 12 in the rankings. According to the Confederation of African Football five-year ranking system, the top 12-ranked countries are all eligible to field two teams in each continental championship – the Confederation Cup and the Champions League. But the loss suffered by Zanaco was only good enough for half a point, and, as a result, Zambia was displaced by Nigeria in the top 12. CAF is next year supposed to use the 2017-2021 rankings to determine which federations will feature two slots each in the two competitions. But, whatever the case, Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi says his team cannot afford to surrender the fourth position on the final day and will treat