Nkana look to landlord

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

WITH talisman Idris Mbombo having left for Egypt, Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu says his technical bench will have to polish the rusty diamond in cult hero Ronald Kampamba to lead the team.

Kaindu and his technical bench will have their work cut out to try and get the best out of Kampamba, who has sometimes cut a forlorn figure and even expressed a desire to leave Nkana Stadium for a new challenge elsewhere.

But following the departure of Mbombo for Egyptian Premier League (EPL) side El Gouna, where the Congolese will take the place of compatriot Walter Bwalya, who has crossed over to Cairo giants Al Ahly, Kaindu said he will have to make do with what they have at the moment.

With their finances squeezed by the coronavirus, which has meant no fans in the stadium, Nkana are unlikely to go in the market for a