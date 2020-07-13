Nkana likely to miss Kenyan trio when league resumes

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

WITH airports in Kenya only set to open on August 1, Super Division side Nkana may not have their Kenyan trio of Musa Muhammad, Duncan Otieno and Haron Shakava when the league resumes.

Last week, Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta announced a phased reopening of the country, with the resumption of international flights set for August 1 as well as the lifting of internal travel restrictions.

Effectively, this means that Nkana may not have their captain Muhammad, his central defensive partner Shakava and midfielder Otieno, who are all key members of Manfred Chabinga’s team.

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus, the trio went back to their country during the enforced break of football activities in Zambia.

However, with football having returned, the players have failed to travel back and