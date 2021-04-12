Nkana keep campaign alive with win

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium

Ndola

NKANA 1 NAMUNGO 0

A WIN is a win, Nkana will probably argue.

Hopefully yesterday’s win will mean something in the end. For Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu, though, any win for his side at this stage is welcome.

While they are in the relegation waters in the Super Division, they seem to at least be doing something right in the Confederation Cup with yesterday’s win, the second against Tanzanian side Namungo, keeping alive their chances of making it out of the group stage.

Having beaten the Tanzanians last weekend in Dar es Salaam, Nkana were expected to build on that victory but started on a slow note.

In fact, both teams struggled to create decent chances in the first half, with Nkana’s Ackim Mumba and Obed Masumbuko trying their luck in the first half.

Mumba fired straight at goalkeeper Jonathan Nahimana in the 20th minute while Masumbuko saw his powerful effort from CLICK TO READ MORE