Nkana join rivals Power in celebrations

MATHEWS KABAMBA,Kitwe

WITH Power Dynamos announcing its arrival on the local scene in 1979 came one of Zambia’s biggest football rivalries, the Kitwe derby against city rivals Nkana. While adversaries should ideally not be celebrating each other’s achievements, Nkana have decided to make an exception as their fierce rivals are celebrating their golden jubilee. For much of this year, there has not been much for Power to celebrate, with the team punching way below its weight. However, things have been looking up in recent weeks and the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC)-sponsored club can now enjoy some time out and officially hold some celebrations of some sort. According to the programme availed to Sports Mail by the club’s media team, there will be a curtain-raiser between CEC Madalas and Power Legends featuring the likes of Aggrey Chiyangi and Mwape Miti. Thereafter, the derby will come to the fore with the teams made up of the current players who recently locked horns in the league barely two weeks ago. In the evening, the club will have CLICK TO READ MORE