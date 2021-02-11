Nkana issue distress call for Morocco trip

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, JACK ZIMBA

Kitwe

BARELY two weeks before they travel to Morocco to face TAS Casablanca, Nkana are sweating for funds to help them travel to fulfil their second leg encounter.

Yet, that is not the only challenge the Super Division champions are facing.

The Kitwe side are also sweating over the fitness of first- and second-choice goalkeepers Talbert Shumba and Moses Mapulanga ahead of Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup encounter against TAS.

Club president Joseph Silwamba revealed in an interview yesterday that the team is in need of US$30,000 to meet its budget of US$50,000 for the second leg in Morocco.

"We are playing in the CAF games and it is a huge cost," he said. "Next week we are travelling to Morocco and we have been