Nkana hoping to placate fans against Zanaco

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

WHILE the rest of the Super Division teams are in action this afternoon, champions Nkana will have to wait until tomorrow to take to the pitch against Zanaco.

Although it is just 24 hours away, it probably looks too far for a side that must be eager to put its campaign back on track after an underwhelming start which has only seen them getting one win in four games.

While the league campaign is still in its infancy, for a club of Nkana's stature, a crisis is not far off. The fan who attacked coach Manfred Chabinga during Wednesday's 5-0 loss to Green Buffaloes at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka may have been roundly condemned, but he probably epitomises what most Nkana fans are feeling even if they