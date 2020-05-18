Nkana good to go with some cushion

MULWANDA LUPIYA, CHISHIMBA BWALYA

Ndola, Lusaka

SUPER Division side Nkana have no issues playing matches behind closed doors if the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) can offer some form of cushion from the revenue they will lose from gate takings.

Being the most supported side in the country with a huge fan base, Nkana arguably make more money than any other team from gate takings during their home matches at Nkana Stadium.

The situation is also the same for teams that host the scarlet-shirted outfit in any part of the country.

But with the talk of playing behind closed doors gaining momentum, teams such as Nkana which get huge chunks from gate takings are likely to feel the