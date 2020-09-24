Nkana free at last

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

WHETHER they have the finances to do so or not is entirely another matter, but with the CAF Champions League swinging into action in November, Nkana would be relieved to know that they are again free to participate in the player transfer market.

World soccer governing body FIFA confirmed yesterday that the three-window transfer ban imposed on Nkana in February has been lifted. The ban was after Ghanaian goalkeeper Stephen Adams dragged them to Zurich over the termination of his two-year contract.

FIFA had ordered the Kitwe giants to pay Adams US$28,000 which was meant to be his salary for the remainder of his contract. Initially Adams, who spent six months at Nkana before his contract was terminated, was demanding US$56,000 but CLICK TO READ MORE