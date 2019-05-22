Nkana, Forest face off for pride

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

HAVING failed to live to their billing in the transitional season, Nkana will play for nothing but pride in their next remaining games starting today when they host Forest Rangers.

“We have told the boys to give the supporters something to smile about. We need to win. We have struggled this season because we have not really rested because of continental football. We need to play our last home game on a high level,” Nkana assistant coach Manfred Chabinga said in Kitwe yesterday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/