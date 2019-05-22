Sport

Nkana, Forest face off for pride

May 22, 2019
1 Min Read
FOREST Rangers coach Perry Mutapa (right) complains to fourth official Emmanuel Chisha after referee Evans Mulenga awarded a penalty to Power Dynamos during a Super Division Stream B Week 17 match at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe last Saturday. The match ended 2-2. PICTURE: MATHEWS KABAMBA

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe
HAVING failed to live to their billing in the transitional season, Nkana will play for nothing but pride in their next remaining games starting today when they host Forest Rangers.
“We have told the boys to give the supporters something to smile about. We need to win. We have struggled this season because we have not really rested because of continental football. We need to play our last home game on a high level,” Nkana assistant coach Manfred Chabinga said in Kitwe yesterday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

