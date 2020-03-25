Nkana fans want ‘Landlord’ to stay

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

NKANA supporters have weighed in on the situation surrounding striker Ronald “Sate Sate” Kampamba at the club with their national chairman Emmanuel Zulu calling on the player and the club hierarchy to iron out their differences.

Sate Sate is a respected figure among Nkana fans and his revelations that he does not intend to extend his contract with his boyhood club has unsettled the fans.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/