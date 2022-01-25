Nkana fans blame it on hosts Arrows

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

WHILE the behaviour of Nkana fans on Saturday at Nkoloma Stadium where they left some damages following their team’s 3-0 loss to Red Arrows is nothing strange to followers of the beautiful game locally, the Wusakile-based side national supporters chairman says the host club should shoulder part of the blame. Emmanuel Zulu has accused the Zambia Air Force-sponsored side of failing to adhere to laid-down basic safety procedures. Zulu said in an interview from Kitwe yesterday that it is unacceptable for Arrows to allow the sale of bottled alcohol at the stadium. “I had some commitment, so I didn’t travel to Lusaka, but from what I hear, Arrows allowed the sale of bottled beers at the stadium,” he said. “Selling of bottled beers is dangerous and should not be allowed because people can use bottles as weapons, especially when they get drunk.” Zulu said rules demand that alcohol at the stadium should be sold in plastic cups because bottles can be used as weapons and in the process lead to loss of lives. The supporters’ chairman said teams that are hosting matches should provide the first safety steps to ensure the game is played in an enabling environment. Zulu, however, condemned violence insisting that Nkana fans are no longer violent as they used to be previously because of the sensitisation programmes his executive has introduced. He said violence in football should not be tolerated regardless of CLICK TO READ MORE