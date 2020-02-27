Nkana, Dynamos banned

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Lusaka and MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

NKANA have reluctantly accepted to pay the US$28,350 (K415,580) fine following world soccer governing body FIFA’s imposition of a three-transfer window ban on them after Ghanaian goalkeeper Stephen Adams dragged them to Zurich over the termination of his two-year contract.

Fellow Super Division club Lusaka Dynamos and Black Forest of Botswana, Nigeria’s Ifeanyi Ubah and Chabab Rif Al Hoceima of Morocco are also affected.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/