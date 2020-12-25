Nkana counting on Kaindu to make group stage

MULWANDA LUPIYA, DIANA CHIPEPO

Ndola

NKANA president Joseph Silwamba says despite coach Kelvin Kaindu starting his tenure with a stalemate, his targets at the club include guiding the team to the group stages of the CAF Champions League.

On Wednesday, Kaindu sat on the Nkana bench for the first time since replacing Manfred Chabinga and saw his side battle to a 1-all draw with Petro Atletico of Angola at Nkana Stadium.

While they maintained their unbeaten run at home in continental football, one which stretches from 1976 when they beat Bata Bullets of Malawi 4-0 in the Cup Winners Cup, Nkana have their work cut out in the return leg where they need to win or at least draw 2-all to progress to the group stage.

Silwamba said in an interview that the club has a lot of expectations for the new coach, among them winning the 14th title and storming the group stage of either the Champions League or Confederation Cup.

"Of course, we expect the coach to take us far in the CAF Champions League, and if we don't get further in the