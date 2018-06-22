Nkana climb to 3rd position

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) disciplinary committee has awarded Nkana three points from the abandoned Super Division Week 15 match against Red Arrows in Kitwe.With the match seemingly heading for a 2-2 draw, Idris Mbombo scored in added time but the goal attracted sharp protests from Arrows players, who claimed the striker was offside.

However, referee Matteo Ngulube allowed the goal to stand.