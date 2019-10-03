Nkana catapult fan warned, cautioned

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka and MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

ACKSON Mwale, a Nkana fan who pulled catapults during Sunday’s Super Division Week Four match against Forest Rangers, yesterday took himself to Kitwe Central Police Station where he was warned and cautioned.

“I have left Kitwe Central Police Station now, I am going for work. They [police] said they will call me back if there is anything else but they recorded a warn-and-caution statement from me for being in possession of a dangerous weapon,” Mwale said from Kitwe yesterday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/