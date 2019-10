MULWANDA LUPIYA, ALEX NJOVU

Ndola, Lusaka

NKANA president Everisto Kabila has condemned the unruly behaviour of their fans, who stoned the technical bench in Sunday’s defeat to Forest Rangers, and criticised police for allegedly arresting innocent supporters.

And Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) general secretary Adrian Kashala said hooliganism will not be entertained