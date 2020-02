MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

GHANAIAN goalkeeper Stephen Adams says justice has prevailed after Super Division side Nkana were handed a three-transfer window ban by world football governing body FIFA.

On Tuesday, the 12-time league champions were fined US$28,350 (K415, 580) after the former Ghana international dragged them to Zurich over the termination of his contract.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/