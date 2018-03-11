Nkana bag Shield

ALEX NJOVU, Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka

NKANA 4 ZESCO 3

CONGOLESE forward Idris Mbombo yesterday punished his former employers Zesco United with a brace as Nkana won the Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Charity Shield.

Nkana’s victory was sweet revenge for last year’s 2-0 defeat to Zesco United in the same competition.

Forward Ronald Kampamba also gave a good account of himself with a brace as Nkana got a morale raising victory ahead of Saturday’s decisive Confederation Cup first round return leg against Algerian side CR Belouizdad. Nkana lost 3-0 in Algiers last Tuesday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/