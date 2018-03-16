Nkana, Algerians clash early

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe and ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

NKANA coach Beston Chambeshi has declared his charges ready to overturn tables in tomorrow’s must-win Confederation Cup first round return leg against CR Belouizdad.

And CR Belouizdad coach Rachid Taoussi said the Algerians are in Zambia to finish off Nkana.

Chambeshi said in an interview in Kitwe yesterday that his players are ready to make up for the 3-0 defeat in Algiers last Tuesday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/